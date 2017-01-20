Man, 77, has life savings stolen after 'abhorrent' attack by gang of men
A vulnerable pensioner was hit over the head with his coal shovel before having his life savings stolen by a gang of men, police said. The 77-year-old, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, had gone out in the dark to fetch some coal when the three robbers jumped on him in the "abhorrent attack".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|17 min
|Trump your President
|96
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|5 hr
|Fundies R Mentall...
|2
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|17 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Sat
|How Soon They Forget
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|QueBlack n proud
|409
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Jan 20
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC