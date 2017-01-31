Lymphoedema trial extended by a year after 100% of patients report reduced pain

A trial into specialist treatment of a debilitating condition that causes misery to thousands of sufferers has proved so successful that it has been extended for another year. Lymphoedema, which is thought to affect 200,000 people nationally, is the accumulation of lymph fluid that can lead to swollen limbs that leak fluid, decreased mobility, pain and frequent admission to hospital with cellulitis - a potentially serious infection.

