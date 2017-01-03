Limited buses to replace Southern tra...

Limited buses to replace Southern trains during strikes

A limited number of buses are set to replace Southern trains on some routes during next week's strike dates. Train drivers' union ASLEF is due to hold walkouts on Tuesday January 10, Wednesday January 11, and Friday January 13 in its dispute with Govia Thameslink Railway over plans to introduce driver-only operation on Southern services.

