Labour's Stoke Central candidate launched Twitter attack on Jeremy Corbyn

15 hrs ago

The Labour candidate selected to contest the crunch Stoke Central by-election battle claimed Jeremy Corbyn was an "IRA supporting friend of Hamas". Cllr Gareth Snell made the comments on Twitter as the party's leadership contest between Mr Corbyn and Owen Smith was in full swing in July last year.

Chicago, IL

