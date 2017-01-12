Labour facing by-election as MP Tristram Hunt steps down for V&A director role

Tristram Hunt, who is to stand down as MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central to become the director of the V&A musuem One of Labour's most prominent moderates, Tristram Hunt, has announced he is standing down from Parliament to become director of the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The former shadow education secretary's departure will trigger a potentially awkward by-election for Labour in Stoke-on-Trent Central, with immediate speculation that Ukip leader Paul Nuttall may stand in a seat which voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in last year's referendum.

