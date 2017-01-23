LaBeouf-led livestream says 'He Will ...

LaBeouf-led livestream says 'He Will Not Divide Us'

For the first few days of Donald Trump's presidency, the actor has been repeating that sentence into a live camera mounted on a wall outside a New York City museum, usually with a backdrop of everyday New Yorkers chanting and singing along. The livestream from outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the duration of Trump's presidency.

