LaBeouf-led livestream says 'He Will Not Divide Us'

For the first few days of Donald Trump's presidency, the actor has been repeating that sentence into a live camera mounted on a wall outside a New York City museum, usually with a backdrop of everyday New Yorkers chanting and singing along. The livestream from outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the duration of Trump's presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.