Jedward enter the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Herfordshire

Former X Factor stars Jedward have entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, six years after their first stint in the compound. The Irish singers, who first found fame when they came sixth on The X Factor in 2009, took part in the eighth series of the reality show in 2011 and have represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Chicago, IL

