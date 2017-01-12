James Brokenshire expected to be urged to set Stormont election date
Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire is expected to face calls to name the date for the second Stormont election in eight months. With Sinn Fein refusing to nominate a deputy first minister to replace Martin McGuinness, a snap election in late February or early March is on the cards - just as the British Government is preparing to trigger Brexit.
