INSIGHT: How is Musgrove's A&E depart...

INSIGHT: How is Musgrove's A&E department coping during the national strain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

ACCIDENT and emergency departments across the country are struggling to cope with the demand of patients, with recent figures showing more people than ever are attending - and sometimes, it is not even an emergency. Across the country, there was a 4.6 per cent increase in A&E visits from 2014-15 to 2015-16, with 20,457,805 people visiting emergency departments in England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Hotty8346 344
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... 18 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 22
News County news: Graduate's invention to light up N... Fri resist sinkholes 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Jan 9 same 4 Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC