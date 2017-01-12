INSIGHT: How is Musgrove's A&E department coping during the national strain
ACCIDENT and emergency departments across the country are struggling to cope with the demand of patients, with recent figures showing more people than ever are attending - and sometimes, it is not even an emergency. Across the country, there was a 4.6 per cent increase in A&E visits from 2014-15 to 2015-16, with 20,457,805 people visiting emergency departments in England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|Hotty8346
|344
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|18 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Fri
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC