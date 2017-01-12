IMF changes 2017 growth forecast for UK in upward revision
The UK is performing better than had been predicted in the wake of its vote to leave the European Union The International Monetary Fund has lifted UK growth forecasts for 2017 saying better-than-expected economic performance in the wake of the Brexit vote raised prospects for the year ahead. However, a simultaneous downgrade to the IMF's forecast for 2018 is pointing to a slowdown in Britain's productivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|soso
|913
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|George
|345
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC