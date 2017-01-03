'I am and will be forever guilty' says arsonist who ravaged primary school
AN arson attack on two classrooms at The Avenue Primary School has caused more than A 200,000 of damage, destroyed pupils' hard work and forced them to miss three days of lessons. Police and firefighters were called to the academy school in Warminster just after 3.20am on Wednesday after a portable building had been set alight and spent an hour getting the blaze under control.
