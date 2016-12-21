Huge crowds gather across UK to celebrate start of 2017
Hundreds of thousands of people gathered across the UK on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to ring in 2017 amid heightened police security. Dazzling fireworks displays enchanted crowds in London and Edinburgh waiting to celebrate the new year, as the country was on high alert following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|Heart9634
|285
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Sat
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|NAACP, Sharptona s NAN join coalition pushing f...
|Dec 13
|BIOS vs afros
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC