Huge crowds gather across UK to celebrate start of 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered across the UK on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to ring in 2017 amid heightened police security. Dazzling fireworks displays enchanted crowds in London and Edinburgh waiting to celebrate the new year, as the country was on high alert following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.

