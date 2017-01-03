Housekeeper died after wall collapsed...

Housekeeper died after wall collapsed following hurricane, inquest told

A housekeeper from the Philippines was killed when a tree brought down by the remnants of Hurricane Gonzalo caused a wall to collapse, an inquest has heard. Teresita Sison, 58, was walking to work along Kensington Road, near Knightsbridge in London, on October 21 2014 when she was trapped by falling masonry.

Chicago, IL

