Hospital 'takes legal action to evict bed blocker after two years'
A man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he "unnecessarily" refused to leave for more than two years, it has been reported. The patient arrived at the James Paget University Hospital in Norfolk in August 2014 and remained there until this year despite being deemed "fit for discharge", according to the BBC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|47 min
|Trump your President
|399
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC