Hospital failures blamed for mother's death hours after Caesarean birth

9 hrs ago

The death of a young mother just hours after she gave birth to her second son was a result of "failures, inadequate diagnosis and treatment" at the hospital caring for her, a coroner has said. Frances Cappuccini, 30, died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, Kent, shortly after giving birth to her son, Giacomo, by Caesearean section.

