Hatton Garden raid: new victim claims...

Hatton Garden raid: new victim claims losses of A 7m

13 hrs ago

The value of goods stolen in the 14 million Hatton Garden raid has reportedly increased by a further 7 million after a new victim came forward. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35347278.ece/7ef6f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-78cabd43-2001-4ba5-96b6-5f974349b208_I1.jpg The value of goods stolen in the 14 million Hatton Garden raid has reportedly increased by a further 7 million after a new victim came forward.

Chicago, IL

