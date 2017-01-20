Hampshire dog has near-fatal accident...

Hampshire dog has near-fatal accident with dumped food

14 hrs ago

A HAMPSHIRE dog came close to a fatal accident after eating toxic food that had been dumped in the grass. Vicky Quick, from Southampton , was walking her 10-year-old cross breed terrier Billy, when he wolfed down cake and turkey before he could be pulled away.

Chicago, IL

