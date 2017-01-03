Gun found in car after man shot dead in police swoop on motorway slip road
A gun has been found in the car a 28-year-old man was travelling in when he was shot dead by police during a "pre-planned" operation on a motorway slip road, the police watchdog has said. Father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub died after he was shot by police at junction 24 of the M62 at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on Monday evening.
