GPs enlisted to discharge patients as hospitals struggle to cope
NHS managers are drafting in GPs to help discharge patients as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with people needing care. NHS North Lincolnshire clinical commissioning group officials have been trying to relieve pressure on Scunthorpe General Hospital, which they said is "facing unprecedented demand" on services, with patients "experiencing extremely long A&E waits".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|4 hr
|BaconFor Mudslimes
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|341
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|14 hr
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|Jan 8
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC