GPs enlisted to discharge patients as hospitals struggle to cope

NHS managers are drafting in GPs to help discharge patients as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with people needing care. NHS North Lincolnshire clinical commissioning group officials have been trying to relieve pressure on Scunthorpe General Hospital, which they said is "facing unprecedented demand" on services, with patients "experiencing extremely long A&E waits".

