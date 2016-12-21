Government approves first wave of new...

Government approves first wave of new garden villages

The first wave of garden villages planned to create tens of thousands of new homes in England has been given the go-ahead. Ministers have backed 14 bids across the country that will develop new communities with between 1,500 and 10,000 properties.

Chicago, IL

