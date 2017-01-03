Girlfriend of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague reveals she is pregnant
Corrie McKeague, 23, from Fife, was last seen in the early hours of September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk. His girlfriend April Oliver, 21, told BBC Look East she discovered she was pregnant in October - just weeks after Mr McKeague's disappearance.
