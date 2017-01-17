Gender pay gap warning as only 12% of women earn more than 150,000

Data from the UK Statistics Authority highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying jobs The UK Statistics Authority data released to Parliament highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying roles. Campaigners and Tory MP Jake Berry hit out at the latest indicator of the gender gap at the top of the British workforce, which emerged from data dubbed the country's most comprehensive statistics on earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.