Four in 10 English hospitals declared major alert amid mounting pressure
More than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of the year as the health service came under increasing pressure. Some 66 out of 152 trusts issued operational pressure alerts as bed shortages intensified and A&E departments became overwhelmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|14
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|lol
|343
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|21 hr
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Thu
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC