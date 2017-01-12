Four in 10 English hospitals declared...

Four in 10 English hospitals declared major alert amid mounting pressure

More than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of the year as the health service came under increasing pressure. Some 66 out of 152 trusts issued operational pressure alerts as bed shortages intensified and A&E departments became overwhelmed.

Chicago, IL

