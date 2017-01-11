FIRE: Firefighters tackle the fire at the Farmers Arms at Combe Florey
The fire has left the chef homeless as he lives at tht pub and is now having to look for somewhere else. Fire incident commander Chris Pratt told County Gazette reporter Steven Salter that this was a "significant fire", and that it was expected crews will remain on the scene throughout the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|Cookie8739
|339
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|Jan 8
|Bob
|2
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Jan 3
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC