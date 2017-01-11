FIRE: Firefighters tackle the fire at...

FIRE: Firefighters tackle the fire at the Farmers Arms at Combe Florey

The fire has left the chef homeless as he lives at tht pub and is now having to look for somewhere else. Fire incident commander Chris Pratt told County Gazette reporter Steven Salter that this was a "significant fire", and that it was expected crews will remain on the scene throughout the night.

Chicago, IL

