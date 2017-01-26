'Fake news' inquiry being launched by...

'Fake news' inquiry being launched by Westminster committee

Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is launching the probe into the "widespread dissemination, through social media and the internet, and acceptance as fact of stories of uncertain provenance or accuracy" on Monday. Explaining the reason for the inquiry, the committee noted concerns over people being fed propaganda and untruths from non-traditional news sources.

Chicago, IL

