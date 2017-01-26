'Fake news' inquiry being launched by Westminster committee
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is launching the probe into the "widespread dissemination, through social media and the internet, and acceptance as fact of stories of uncertain provenance or accuracy" on Monday. Explaining the reason for the inquiry, the committee noted concerns over people being fed propaganda and untruths from non-traditional news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|11 min
|anonymous
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|Chissinbop
|468
|Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Nicole
|2
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Jan 25
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Jan 24
|Trump your President
|205
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC