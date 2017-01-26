Examining Finland's tobacco-free plan

Examining Finland's tobacco-free plan

The Finnish government has set an ambitious goal for residents in a bid to benefit their health -- and their bank balances. Officials plan to make the country tobacco-free by 2040, meaning they want less than 2% of their adults to consume tobacco -- in any form -- by that deadline.

