Equalities Secretary Angela Constance speaks at the Scottish Independence Convention
The Scottish independence movement "must engage with a fresh perspective and an open mind", a government minister has told a major meeting of campaigners. Around 800 people gathered in Glasgow for the Scottish Independence Convention bringing together a range of pro-Yes groups for the first time since the referendum vote in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|5 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|343
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Fri
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC