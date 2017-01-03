Engineers working after gas leak clos...

Engineers working after gas leak closes M4 junction

23 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

THE M4 junction for West Swindon and Royal Wootton Bassett is set to reopen soon after being closed nearly all day due to a gas leak. People are still being asked to avoid the area and anyone working or living in the area has been told to keep doors and windows closed.

