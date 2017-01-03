Engineers working after gas leak closes M4 junction
THE M4 junction for West Swindon and Royal Wootton Bassett is set to reopen soon after being closed nearly all day due to a gas leak. People are still being asked to avoid the area and anyone working or living in the area has been told to keep doors and windows closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|41 min
|Sorry Hill
|311
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Tue
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC