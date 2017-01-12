Driver denies road-rage offences as Jeremy Vine helmet film sparks court case

A driver who was allegedly involved in a road-rage clash with BBC Crimewatch host Jeremy Vine as he cycled home from work is to go on trial today for a series of motoring offences. Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, of Vauxhall, south-west London, has denied driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, using a vehicle without a valid licence and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

