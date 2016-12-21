Drink-drive ban after woman thrown of...

Drink-drive ban after woman thrown off bonnet

Lancashire Telegraph

Jessica Knott, 20, of Sydney Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. She was fined A 400 with A 85 costs and A 40 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 18 months.

