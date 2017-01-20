Donald Trump and Theresa May will discuss issues including trade at White House talks on Friday
Theresa May and Donald Trump will hold talks this week on slashing tariffs on existing trade between Britain and the United States and making it easier for workers to move between the two countries, it has been reported. The Prime Minister will be the first foreign leader to meet the US president on Friday and is likely to press the case for a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the two countries.
