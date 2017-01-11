Defendant taken to hospital after 'sl...

Defendant taken to hospital after 'slashing his throat' during court hearing

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant, the Western Telegraph has reported. A reporter from the newspaper was at the hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, and said the courtroom was cleared out after the defendant " started slashing at his throat".

