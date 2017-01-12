Damage reported after tornado hits Central Texas
A weather service spokesman says damage was reported Sunday evening in the Bosque County town of Clifton and east of Lake Whitney, but it's unclear if both areas were hit by the same tornado. The Bosque County Sheriff's Office says power lines were knocked down in the Clifton area and crews are working to remove debris from the roads.
