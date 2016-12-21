Court orders dog be destroyed after second attack
A court has ordered that a dog be put down after it attacked a child and injured a man in a second incident. Deborah Barnes-Dunne, a 57-year-old professional dog walker, of Ullswater Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to having a dog which was dangerously out of control at a Freeport Shopping Village car park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Evening Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Guest
|295
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|5 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV...
|Dec 31
|The Wall
|1
|A cathedral serving the city for three centurie...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|8
|Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12)
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|3
|Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes...
|Dec 19
|Matt9969
|11
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC