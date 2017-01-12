County News: Prison for historic chil...

County News: Prison for historic child sex offender

Worthing Herald

A man from the Isle of Wight is starting a prison sentence for sexual offences against young girls in Sussex, North West London and Kent over the last 25 years. Richard Jones, 63, was formerly known as Richard Ernest Bloch.

Chicago, IL

