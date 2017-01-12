County News: Prison for historic child sex offender
A man from the Isle of Wight is starting a prison sentence for sexual offences against young girls in Sussex, North West London and Kent over the last 25 years. Richard Jones, 63, was formerly known as Richard Ernest Bloch.
