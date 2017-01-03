County news: Prime Minister praises '...

County news: Prime Minister praises 'amazing work' of Sussex children's charity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chichester Today

Rockinghorse, the fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton, was founded by the late Dr Trevor Mann back in 1967, and the charity received a letter of best wishes from Theresa May to mark its Golden Jubilee year. In the letter, The Prime Minister highlights the good work of the charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde... 7 hr Knock off purse s... 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 8 hr Cuddles7668 302
News Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural... 20 hr JohnInToronto 2
News A fifth of Oxbridge students come from just FIV... Dec 31 The Wall 1
News A cathedral serving the city for three centurie... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 8
News Costume designer Jany Temime says her mantra fo... (Nov '12) Dec 26 AliceSimon 3
News Judge's jail warning to former Jehovah's Witnes... Dec 19 Matt9969 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC