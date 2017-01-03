County news: Prime Minister praises 'amazing work' of Sussex children's charity
Rockinghorse, the fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton, was founded by the late Dr Trevor Mann back in 1967, and the charity received a letter of best wishes from Theresa May to mark its Golden Jubilee year. In the letter, The Prime Minister highlights the good work of the charity.
