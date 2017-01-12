County news: Graduate's invention to light up New York
The light, designed by Emily Brooke, will be used on 250 bikes that are part of New York's Citi Bike rental programme - the city's answer to 'Boris Bikes' in London. The device is designed to make riders more visible to drivers and pedestrians by projecting a bike symbol six metres in front of the cyclist.
