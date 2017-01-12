County news: Graduate's invention to ...

County news: Graduate's invention to light up New York

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Sussex Today

The light, designed by Emily Brooke, will be used on 250 bikes that are part of New York's Citi Bike rental programme - the city's answer to 'Boris Bikes' in London. The device is designed to make riders more visible to drivers and pedestrians by projecting a bike symbol six metres in front of the cyclist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 10 min lol 343
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... 9 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 12
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Thu Newsreader 1
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal Jan 10 Le Jimbo 1
News Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid... Jan 10 They cannot kill ... 1
News Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w... Jan 9 same 4 Canada 1
News Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1... Jan 8 Bob 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC