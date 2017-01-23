County News: Family vow to clear paed...

County News: Family vow to clear paedophile's name after suicide

Read more: Worthing Herald

The family of a paedophile who killed himself the day before his conviction vowed to clear his name and blamed his suicide on the trial. Darren Turk, 54, was found hanged at his home in Etchingham, East Sussex, on June 16, 2016, ahead of being found guilty of historic child sex abuse at Frewen College where he used to work.

Chicago, IL

