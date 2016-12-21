Council moves forward with A 23 milli...

Council moves forward with A 23 million regeneration of Queen's Drive

12 hrs ago

THE area around one of Swindon's key roads is set to benefit from a multi-million pound regeneration effort. The project aimed at transforming Queen's Drive will cost A 23 million and the first bulldozers could move in within 12 months.

Chicago, IL

