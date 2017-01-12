Corbyn: Key by-elections present 'opportunity' for Labour
Jeremy Corbyn has denied he will be "toast" if Labour fails to hold on in two crucial by-elections triggered by the resignations of outspoken critics of his leadership. The party is expected to face a strong challenge from Ukip in Stoke-on-Trent Central, where Tristram Hunt is standing down to become the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|George
|346
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Sat
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Jan 9
|same 4 Canada
|1
