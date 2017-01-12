Corbyn: Key by-elections present 'opp...

Corbyn: Key by-elections present 'opportunity' for Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has denied he will be "toast" if Labour fails to hold on in two crucial by-elections triggered by the resignations of outspoken critics of his leadership. The party is expected to face a strong challenge from Ukip in Stoke-on-Trent Central, where Tristram Hunt is standing down to become the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

