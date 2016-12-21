Concern growing over increase in accidents on the M3 between Southampton and Winchester
Data on junctions nine to 13, collected by Highways England, reveals there has been an increase in accidents between the respective periods April-October across 2015-2016, with 28 accidents resulting in a lane closure in 2015 followed by 39 in 2016. Now Winchester and Chandler's Ford MP Steve Brine says he will meet highways bosses to look at what action can be taken and have a further look at what may be causing accidents.
