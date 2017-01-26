Comic Rory McGrath avoids jail after admitting harassing married former lover
Comedian Rory McGrath harassed a married former lover for 14 months, hiding in bushes and threatening to share intimate photos of her, a court has heard. The TV star was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to harassment when he appeared for trial at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court in Cambridgeshire.
