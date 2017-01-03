Clare Hollingworth, journalist who broke news of WW II, dies
Clare Hollingworth , a British war correspondent who was the first to report the Nazi invasion of Poland that marked the beginning of World War II, died in Hong Kong on Tuesday. She was 105.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|332
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|2 hr
|Vulva4574
|2
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and w...
|Mon
|same 4 Canada
|1
|Crack in the Antarctic ice shelf just grew by 1...
|Jan 8
|Bob
|2
|RSPCA release bizarre pictures of 2016's weirde...
|Jan 3
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Groundbreaking Second Ave. subway station mural...
|Jan 3
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC