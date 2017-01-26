Chris Cole has been jailed at the Old...

Chris Cole has been jailed at the Old Bailey in London

An England football thug has been jailed for 10 years for pushing a Polish builder on to live Tube tracks 34 seconds before a train arrived. Christopher Cole, 32, was angry at Russian fans' behaviour during Euro 2016 and did not want England to be seen as "wooses", a court heard.

