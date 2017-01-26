Chris Cole has been jailed at the Old Bailey in London
An England football thug has been jailed for 10 years for pushing a Polish builder on to live Tube tracks 34 seconds before a train arrived. Christopher Cole, 32, was angry at Russian fans' behaviour during Euro 2016 and did not want England to be seen as "wooses", a court heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Acts of War is a ...
|459
|David Bowie: Remembered a year on
|8 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Wed
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Top StoryA-list celebs out in force for anti-Tr...
|Jan 25
|MAGA
|5
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|Jan 24
|Trump your President
|206
|Pregnancy dreams, decoded
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Investment in psychiatry research may benefit o...
|Jan 23
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC