Cars drive through snow on the A26 in Ballymena, Co Antrim

17 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

Flights have been cancelled at some of the country's biggest airports as snow and blizzard conditions sweep parts of Britain. At Heathrow Airport, 80 flights were cancelled as a forecast of snow and windy weather is expected to impact on services while four flights were cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

Chicago, IL

