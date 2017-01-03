Card skimming device discovered: Police warn ATM users to be vigilant
Police are warning people to be careful when using 'hole in the wall' cashpoints following the discovery of a card skimming device on an ATM in Lurgan. A post of the Craigavon PSNI Facebook page said: "Thankfully, due to some alert ATM staff, this was recovered before anyone was out of pocket but we do believe several people lost their cards."
