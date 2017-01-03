Car collided with three vehicles befo...

Car collided with three vehicles before seriously injuring West Yorkshire woman in Harrogate

A car crashed into three parked vehicles before knocking down an 80-year-old woman in the centre of Harrogate. The woman, who is from West Yorkshire, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

