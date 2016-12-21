Calls for 2017 to be the 'Year of the Village Green'
The Open Spaces Society, Britain's oldest national conservation body, has called on local authorities and developers throughout England to make 2017 the Year of the Village Green, by voluntary registering their land as greens. The society urges developers to include registered village greens within their sites so that local people have a guaranteed green space for recreation which is preserved for ever.
