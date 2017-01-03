Burglars posing as police officers ta...

Burglars posing as police officers target homes for the elderly

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Police are asking members of the public to be vigilant after two sheltered accommodation properties have been burgled this weekend. Homes in Orchard Road, Grays and Sawyers Hall Lane, Brentwood were targeted by burglars between late evening of Friday January 6 and the early hours of Saturday January 7. Both addresses have security door access and are home to elderly residents.

Chicago, IL

