Britons tell of 'chaos' as they arrive home from troubled Gambia
British tourists check in at Banjul Airport, Gambia, for special flights after the threat of a regional military intervention loomed British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia. Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Too embarrassing
|375
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|soso
|913
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|Jan 14
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|22
|County news: Graduate's invention to light up N...
|Jan 13
|resist sinkholes
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Jan 10
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Should Columbus issue its own ID cards to resid...
|Jan 10
|They cannot kill ...
|1
